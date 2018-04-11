Elderly man killed in Pana house fire

PANA, Ill. (WAND) - An 86-year-old man has died after his home in Pana caught fire.

George Rissler was pronounced dead on the scene after crews responded to the house in the 700 block of S. Oak St. Tuesday afternoon.

Someone called in the fire and said they believed someone was inside.

The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The main part of the fire was in the center of the home.

Help from Tower Hill, Oconee, and Nokomis were all called in.

An autopsy for Rissler is scheduled for Wednesday in Bloomington.

The Pana Fire Department, Illinois State Fire Marshall, and Christian County Coroner's Office are all investigating.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.