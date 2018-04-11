Illinois Senate plan would include LGBT history in schoolsPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Police: 'Violent' shove caused skull fracture
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an Illinois man attacked another and caused a serious injury.
-
Elderly man killed in Pana house fire
PANA, Ill. (WAND) - An 86-year-old man has died after his home in Pana caught fire.
-
Call into radio show leads to new charges 6 months after deadly crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Six months after a deadly wreck, new charges are being filed after the victim's twin brother called into a local radio show asking for help.
-
DPS votes to approve layoffs of teaching assistants
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A unanimous vote means several dozen teaching assistants will lose their jobs.
-
Manhunt ends in seizure of meth, mushrooms from suspect
BENTON, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois man faces drug charges after leading police on a chase.
-
Illinois Senate plan would include LGBT history in schools
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois senators advanced a plan requiring public schools to teach a unit on the role and societal contributions of gays, lesbians and other LGBT individuals.
Workers discover mummified monkey in old department store
Workers renovating the old Dayton's department store in downtown Minneapolis have discovered a mystery: the mummified remains of a monkey.
-
State Farm selling headquarters building in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) - State Farm says the insurance company plans on selling its 89-year-old original headquarters building in downtown Bloomington.
-
Animal Control euthanizes puppies; family left heartbroken
SADORUS, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois man was shocked to discover puppies he hoped would find homes instead died.
-
Deputies: Missing teens found safe
PEKIN, Ill. (WAND) - The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office says it has located two missing teens.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Police: 'Violent' shove caused skull fracture
-
DPS votes to approve layoffs of teaching assistants
-
Manhunt ends in seizure of meth, mushrooms from suspect
-
41 packages of suspected fake weed found during traffic stop
-
Shelbyville students clean historic cemetery
-
Police searching for counterfeiting suspect
-
2 teens missing in Tazewell County
-
Police: Woman set building on fire to get back at landlord
-
Wednesday Morning Forecast
-
Evening Forecast
-
Current Events
-
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
-
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
-
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-