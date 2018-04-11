Gov. Rauner willing to spend own money to beautify Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says he so enamored with the state's capitol city he is willing to spend his own money to make it more beautiful.

Rauner made the assertion after addressing an Illinois Realtors Association reception Tuesday in Springfield.

The governor is backing a proposal for a new downtown park on the block where a YWCA once stood. The park would be located on a block north of the Governor's Mansion.

Rauner raised money to rehabilitate the mansion and expects to move back there in May.

While he says he doesn't need to get involved in local politics, Rauner says he would love to see a beautiful park that's serene and would draw tourists.

Springfield officials have received proposals from park designers. The City Council must approve a developer.