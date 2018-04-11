Call into radio show leads to new charges 6 months after deadly crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Six months after a deadly wreck, new charges are being filed after the victim's twin brother called into a local radio show asking for help.

Ray Milligan of Champaign called WDWS show "A Penny For Thoughts" on April 4 to ask the in-studio guest, Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz, to take another look at the Oct. 3 accident.

His twin brother, Bob, was killed when a car crossing Bradley Ave. hit him.

New charges have now been filed against the driver.

Police said the driver, Paula Moore of Champaign, did not appear distracted or impaired. However, she was ticketed later for not having insurance.

The victim, 67-year-old Milligan, was not in a crosswalk at the time he was hit.

Rietz was never given crash reports, due to these circumstances. However, she took a look after receiving the call into the radio station and decided to charge Moore with driving without insurance causing bodily harm. That is a Class A misdemeanor.