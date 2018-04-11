State House panel approves bill raising fines for filming accidents while driving

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The State House committee has approved legislation that would raise the fine for recording an accident scene while driving.

The fine is currently $75. This would raise it to $500.

The bill was approved by the House Transportation Committee and sent to the House floor.

Supporters of the bill pointed to an accident last week on I-55, noting there were people in the opposite lane stopping to take pictures.

Opponents of the bill said the fine is too high.