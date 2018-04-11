Bill to increase penalties for distracted driving advances

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A House Bill to increase penalties for people who use electronic devices while driving has advanced from an Illinois House committee.

The bill now moves to the full House.

The bill would classify a first-time violation as a moving violation. The current law treats second and all subsequent texting-while-driving offenses as moving violations. First-time offenses are non-moving violations.

A driver convicted of three moving violations in a 12-month period is subject to license suspension.