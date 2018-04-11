HSHS St. John's, Prairie Heart Institute ships cardiac cath lab to India

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. John's Hospital and Prairie Heart Institute shipped a cardiac catheterization lab to India.

The lab provides imaging for doctors to see abnormalities in the heart and detect heart disease.

The lab will go to Damoh, India. The closest lab to Damoh currently is seven hours away.

There are more than 112,000 in Damoh and millions in the surrounding areas that need cardiac care.

Springfield has 13 cath labs readily available for 117,000 people.