Jesse White promoting new organ/tissue donor campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is visiting an area high school to promote a new organ and tissue donation campaign.

16 and 17-year-olds are eligible to register as donors.

White will visit Southeast High School in Springfield to talk with juniors and seniors about the campaign.

11,500 16 and 17-year-olds have joined the registry so far this year.

April is National Donate Life Month.

White will spend the month traveling and working with different groups to share the importance of organ and tissue donation.

More than 6.4 million people in Illinois have signed up for the registry. However, there are still around 300 people who die every year waiting for a transplant.