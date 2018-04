CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A person is facing charges for having synthetic drugs when they were pulled over for a traffic stop.

28-year-old Billie Farmer of Charleston was stopped in the 700 block of Olive April 6.

A K-9 alerted on the vehicle. Synthetic drugs were found. There were 17 bags.

Farmer was charged with possession of controlled substance and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.