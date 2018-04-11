Victim in deadly Vermilion Co. crash identified

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The person killed in a Vermilion Co. crash has been identified.

25-year-old Charles Kilbury of Georgetown died in a single vehicle crash on Route 150 in Oakwood.

The Vermilion County Sheriff's Office and the Vermilion County Coroner's office are still investigating the accident.

The vehicle was traveling in a curved area and the driver lost control and hit a tree. Kilbury was ejected and the vehicle caught fire.