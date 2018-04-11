Man behind knifepoint armed robbery convicted

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who robbed a gas station with a knife will be going to prison.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on March 26, 2017, when The News-Gazette reports Deshawn McCullough, 26, jumped the counter at a Circle K and stole cash. The store is located at 507 W. University Ave. in Urbana.

Security cameras showed a person with part of their face covered going over the counter and showing a knife to the store worker. The newspaper says the worker handed over cash from several registers before McCullough thanked them and left.

Investigators matched fingerprints on a knife found at the scene to McCullough’s prints in October of 2017. Police believe the knife fell from McCullough’s pocket while he was in the store.

It took a Champaign County jury about three hours to convict McCullough.

McCullough is required to serve a prison sentence for the crime, but the exact sentence won’t be known until a sentencing hearing on May 21.