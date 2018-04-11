Police: Child's facial bruising leads to felony charge

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Bruising on a child’s face led to police arresting a woman.

Police say the child had noticeable bruising on the left side of his face when he came to school Tuesday. The school called Decatur officers, who looked into the situation and arrested the 28-year-old mother.

The child is below the age of 13.

The mother is facing a Class X felony charge of aggravated battery to a child.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is expected to help the child in the aftermath of the situation.

NOTE: WAND-TV chose to leave out the mother's name in order to protect the identity of the victim.