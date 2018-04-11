Police on scene of Urbana-area shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies are on the scene of a shooting in Urbana.

They say it happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Perkins Road and Cooks Lane. They were still on the scene as of 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies told The News-Gazette the man shot at one point went to Casey's (East University Avenue) on Tuesday. They say he is not cooperating with the investigation.

That victim suffered a wound in his arm.

Law enforcement leaders met up with the man at Carle Foundation Hospital. The paper says he got into a car as deputies approached him at the scene of the shooting.

Deputies have not provided details about what led to someone firing shots in the area.

WAND-TV will update this developing story as more details are released.