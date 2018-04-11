Police: Meth, cash seized from central Illinois driver

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they seized meth from a driver in central Illinois.

Officers say they pulled over a car after 11 a.m. on April 6 in Charleston because the driver was violating the Illinois Vehicle Code. Nathan Kirkley, 28, was behind the wheel.

Police report finding close to 3 ounces of meth and $2,300 in cash on Kirkley.

He’s behind bars in Coles County and faces several charges, including possession of meth with intent to deliver and misdemeanor drug charges.

Police say they seized a 2003 Buick that Kirkley was driving.