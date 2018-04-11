Police: Teen shot another; shooter in custody

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say a teen shot another in the Farmer City area.

They say the teens were arguing just before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Green St. Both people involved are 17 years old.

Deputies arrested the suspected shooter. They say the other teen is at Carle Hospital in Urbana for medical help.

Law enforcement leaders want anyone who might have seen what happened to call Farmer City police at (309)928-2111. Police and deputies are working on the case.

Farmer City police say there is no other threat to public safety as of Tuesday evening.