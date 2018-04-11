HSHS Central Illinois division hospital leaders build bikes for Big Brothers, Big Sisters

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens of HSHS employees assembled bikes as a team building exercise for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS).

All of the bikes will go to children in the BBBS program.

The theme of Tuesday's event was superheroes, but not all heroes were capes.

Mia Woods, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Illinois Central Region, says the volunteers are superheroes.

"They give their time and energy and effort to let children in our community know they matter," Woods says. "That investment makes them superheroes. That is where the real magic is."

HSHS teamed up with Scheels to build the bikes. Scheels employees were on stand-by if any volunteers needed help with assembly.

After the construction was complete, the bikes were taken back to Scheels where they will undergo safety testing before being donated.