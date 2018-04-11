Durbin: Trump tweet irresponsible, adolescent

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, calls a tweet by President Donald Trump concerning a possible missile attack on Syria “adolescent.”

Syria recently attacked its citizens with chemical weapons. As the U.S. prepares a response to the attack Russia has threatened to shoot down any missiles launched at Syria.

Trump responded on Twitter, “Get ready Russia because they will be coming, nice, new and smart.”

Speaking with WAND’s Doug Wolfe Wednesday afternoon Senator Durbin was critical of Trump’s use of social media in responding to Russia.

"We live in a dangerous world. At the same time the President was sending out these irresponsible adolescent tweets I was meeting with the secretary of defense. It was a high level meeting to discuss exactly what we needed to do in Syria. They take it very seriously because they know it's a matter of life and death for our troops and the people who are there. The president of the United States should take it just as seriously as our secretary of defense," Durbin said.

Russia has also threatened to attack U-S missile launch sites.