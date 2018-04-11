Flames engulf central Illinois mobile home

Flames engulf central Illinois mobile homePosted: Updated:
Police: 'Violent' shove caused skull fracture
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an Illinois man attacked another and caused a serious injury.
Infant safe after being left in baby box near Michigan City
For the second time in five months, an infant has been left in a baby box at a northwestern Indiana volunteer fire station.
Elderly man killed in Pana house fire
PANA, Ill. (WAND) - An 86-year-old man has died after his home in Pana caught fire.
Police: Child's facial bruising leads to felony charge
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Bruising on a child’s face led to police arresting a woman.
Call into radio show leads to new charges 6 months after deadly crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Six months after a deadly wreck, new charges are being filed after the victim's twin brother called into a local radio show asking for help.
Illinois Senate plan would include LGBT history in schools
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois senators advanced a plan requiring public schools to teach a unit on the role and societal contributions of gays, lesbians and other LGBT individuals.
Police: Teen shot another; shooter in custody
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say a teen shot another in the Farmer City area.
Person arrested for synthetic drugs in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A person is facing charges for having synthetic drugs when they were pulled over for a traffic stop.
DPS votes to approve layoffs of teaching assistants
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A unanimous vote means several dozen teaching assistants will lose their jobs.
Manhunt ends in seizure of meth, mushrooms from suspect
BENTON, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois man faces drug charges after leading police on a chase.
Police on scene of Urbana-area shooting
Wednesday Morning Forecast
41 packages of suspected fake weed found during traffic stop
Shelbyville students clean historic cemetery
Police: Meth, cash seized from central Illinois driver
