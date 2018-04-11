Flames engulf central Illinois mobile home

PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters say flames fully engulfed a mobile home on Tuesday.

Crews say they went to an unknown Pawnee address to find the home covered in fire. They worked quickly to put out the flames.

The fire did not cause any injuries, but firefighters say a person had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

They did not provide an estimate for damage.

