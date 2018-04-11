Hard work continues on governor's mansion changes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Media members took a sneak peek at renovations to the governor’s mansion in Springfield.

Construction could be seen happening both inside and outside of the building. Workers worked up high on lifts and in rooms throughout the mansion.

The goal of the renovation is to create a setup where the public can take part in history education. They’ll be able to look at period art and exhibits with 1893 Columbia exposition.

“The current administration, the first lady and the governor, want to turn this back over as something the state can be proud of, (that people would) want to visit … and where they can go learn about their state history.”

People will be able to go see the changes for themselves when the governor’s mansion opens on July 14.