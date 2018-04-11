Police: Robber stole from bank to impress pop star

ANSONIA, Conn. (WAND) – A Connecticut man is charged with robbing a bank, then trying to impress Taylor Swift with the money.

Police say Derby man Bruce Rowley, 26, stole from an Ansonia bank on April 4, then drove 60 miles to Westerly, Rhode Island, where he threw cash over the fence of the singer’s mansion. Officers say he took about $1,600 in total.

Rhode Island State Police followed Rowley on the way back to Connecticut, then took him into custody. Police say he then told them about his plan.

Officers say “it seemed he wanted to propose” to Swift.

Rowley’s arraignment happened Friday. He’s behind bars with a bond set at $100,000.