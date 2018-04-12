Armon Brummett, family reflect on maturation process at Signing Day

DECATUR -- Armon Brummett's signing day ceremony had nothing to do with his eye-popping alley-oops, jaw-dropping touchdown catches or mind-bending buzzer beaters.



In fact the focus had nothing to do with his physical gifts at all.



The future Bradley Brave's signing day ceremony was all about his journey from cantankerous freshman to college-bound senior, and the growth he experienced along the way.



Click the video above to hear from the MacArthur superstar, who was named All-State in basketball and football both, on how he's changed plus hear from his mother Maiah Brummett on his maturation process.