Five-sport star Cayden Brilley signs with McKendree

DECATUR -- It almost seems impossible, but Cayden Brilley did it.



The St. Teresa standout managed to letter in five sports in his time on campus -- basketball, hockey, golf, cross country and track.



For most of the school year, that meant practicing or playing games with two teams on the same evening then finishing his schoolwork before crashing. On Wednesday Brilley signed with McKendree University, where he will play both hockey and golf.



Click the video to hear from Cayden on how difficult it was to balance a multiple sports at once while maintaining his grades as well.