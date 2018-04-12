Kincaid police searching for women using counterfeit money

KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) - Kincaid police are searching for two women they said used counterfeit cash.

Police released pictures of the women.

One is described as being in her early twenties, and the other appears to be in her mid to late thirties.

The woman in the picture wearing the hot pink jacket has been seen wearing that same jacket several times.

If you recognize them, call Kincaid police.