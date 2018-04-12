UofI police searching for mobile app scammers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois Police are looking for two people who used a mobile app to scam a student out of $1,400.

Police said on Feb. 26 in the 300 block of East Green St., two men approached a student and asked for help transferring money through the Zelle mobile app.

They transferred $1,400 to the student's account, and then told her to transfer $1,000 to another person. Then, they had her withdraw $400 from an ATM and give them cash.

The next day, the student found the original $1,4000 transferred by the suspects did not go through, and the money had actually been deducted from her own funds.

If you have any information, call UofI police at (217) 333-1216.

Officers said this is a common scam that they are seeing an increasing problem with. They advise you to never accept money from or send money to someone you do not know.