Millikin business students offer free tax assistance

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - IRS-certified business students at Millikin University are offering free tax assistance.

With Tax Day coming up on April 17, there is just a little bit more time to get help.

Students will be at the Decatur Public Library on Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

They can help you prepare your taxes, check and file federal and state forms as part of the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

Students have been providing assistance on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays since January. It is available to families with incomes less than $50,000 and individuals with incomes less than $25,000.

Students had to pass the IRS Certification Exam to participate in the assistance program.