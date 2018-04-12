UIS students to clean-up litter around Lake Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois Springfield students are surveying and cleaning along the shoreline of Lake Springfield.

Students from Environmental Studies classes will spend Thursday picking up litter along the shoreline as part of a class project.

They plan to study the trash to determine how contaminants could impact the lake's ecosystem.

Students will also be conducting the same survey at Thompson Lake in May along the Illinois River in Fulton County.

They will be using the UIS Therkildsen Field Station at Emiquon to conduct their research.