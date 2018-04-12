15-year-old Sullivan girl missing

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A Sullivan teenager is missing, and police need your help to bring her home safely.

15-year-old Dianna Downs was last seen on March 22 just before 8 a.m. in Decatur.

She is described as 5'6", 130 lbs. with red hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call the Sullivan Police Department at (217) 728-4351.