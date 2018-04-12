Governor requests federal help for flood victims

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner is requesting federal funds to help local flood victims recover from February's heavy rainfall.

Rauner asked President Donald Trump to approve assistance for people in Iroquois, Kankakee, and Vermilion counties.

Many residents of Watseka suffered their third significant flood event in the last three years.

Assessment teams from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the U.S. Small Business Administration reviewed damage in the three counties last month.

Nearly 1,100 people were impacted, and 157 homes sustained major damage. One house was destroyed.

If the request for Individual Assistance is approved, people in those counties will be eligible to apply for grants and low-interest SBA loans. Affected businesses would be able to apply for low-interest SBA loans.