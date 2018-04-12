Vehicle overturned in Wabash Crossing area

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A vehicle is overturned in the Wabash Crossing area.

A viewer sent us a photo and said the crash happened around noon on MLK and Condit.

At least one person has been rushed to the hospital.

WAND will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

