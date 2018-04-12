Immigration numbers show trends in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Recent immigration statistics show Champaign County has people in it from all over the globe.

The numbers were presented at a Champaign Community Coalition meeting. The News-Gazette reports the University YMCA’s New American Welcome Center worked with New American Economy and Welcoming America to put together a report that will fully be released in May.

The paper says 1 of 10 people in the county came from a different part of the world. Of that group, most came from east Asia North America, Europe, southwest Asia and southeast Asia. The population from Central America, central Africa and east Africa is growing in Champaign County.

The News-Gazette says numbers show up to a third of the foreign-born population in the county might be undocumented. Another third has legal citizenship.

More than 80 percent of immigrants in the county live in Champaign and Urbana. From 2011 to 2016, 12 percent of the Champaign County population was foreign-born.

The report involved data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. It has information from 24,000 Champaign County residents and was issued in 2011 and 2016.