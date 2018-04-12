Trade war could be a "disaster"

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – A warning from U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, who says a trade war with China could be a “disaster” for the farm economy.

Durbin’s comments come as talk of a trade war continues to escalate. President Trump has made comments in recent weeks concerning tariffs against China on certain products while China has stated it would retaliate against dozens of U.S. products.

“When you start making these wild charges about what you’re going to do and welcoming a trade war the first casualty is going to be our farmers,” Durbin told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “If we can not export our soybeans and corn and beef and pork I can tell you it’s going to be a disaster for the farm economy and for the state of Illinois.”

Earlier former Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez warned China could easily purchase soybeans from Argentina and Brazil. Illinois is the number one producer of soybeans in the U.S.