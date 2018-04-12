Police: Stolen items stored in chicken restaurant

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an Urbana man used his business to buy stolen property.

Officers served search warrants Wednesday at the home of 43-year-old Kirit Patel (1600 block of Bermuda Ave.) and at Krispy Krunchy Chicken, which is he owns (922 W. Bradley Ave.). In total, they found items valued at over $80,000.

A press release from police says they recovered 120 cell phones, 63 personal computing devices, 191 bottles of designer cologne, two Canon digital cameras and over 100 other items, some of which are electronic. They say they also found over $6,000 in cash.

Police arrested Patel at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Krispy Krunchy Chicken. Officers say they served other warrants at Blue Star Convenience Store (918 W. Bradley Ave.) and Lucky Diamond Gaming Parlor (920 W. Bradley Ave.) in Champaign after learning information.

Officers are looking for the people who own the stolen property.

Police want anyone with information about Patel’s arrest to call the Champaign Police Department Investigations Division at (217)351-4545. Anonymous tips can go to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS.