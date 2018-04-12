Cockroaches, mouse feces found in shut down restaurant

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur restaurant is closed after a health inspection found several violations.

Clare’s Family Restaurant, located off on East William Street, is closed. A report from the Macon County Health Department details three pages of issues an inspector discovered during a walkthrough.

The document says the inspector discovered mouse feces, cockroaches and ants in several places. It also says parts of the walls, floor and ceiling were covered with grease.

At one point, an inspector said they found a worker eating and drinking something while preparing food.

The report says the back door, cutting boards and a milk cooler needed repairs, adding that part of the ceiling was missing tiles.

Any grade below 60 out of 100 will cause the health department to shut down a restaurant. Clare’s received an overall grade of 53. The health department says Clare’s must reach a level of 85 or higher to open again.

The full health inspection report can be found in the PDF below.