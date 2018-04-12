Ex-inmates paired with professional clothing in program

Ex-inmates paired with professional clothing in programPosted: Updated:
Missing Sullivan girl found safe
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teenager is missing, and police need your help to bring her home safely.
Effingham County seeks to create sanctuary for 2nd Amendment
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) — When it comes to gun advice, Levi Slater shoots straight.
Police: Child's facial bruising leads to felony charge
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Bruising on a child’s face led to police arresting a woman.
Durbin: Trump tweet irresponsible, adolescent
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, calls a tweet by President Donald Trump concerning a possible missile attack on Syria “adolescent.”
Police: Men forced way into apartment to escape officers
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two men are accused of breaking into someone’s apartment as police chased them.
Kincaid police searching for women using counterfeit money
KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) - Kincaid police are searching for two women they said used counterfeit cash.
Vehicle overturned in Wabash Crossing area
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A vehicle is overturned in the Wabash Crossing area.
Infant safe after being left in baby box near Michigan City
For the second time in five months, an infant has been left in a baby box at a northwestern Indiana volunteer fire station.
Police: Teen shot another; shooter in custody
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say a teen shot another in the Farmer City area.
Five-sport star Cayden Brilley signs with McKendree
DECATUR -- It almost seems impossible, but Cayden Brilley did it. The St. Teresa standout managed to letter in five sports in his time on campus -- basketball, hockey, golf, cross country and track. For most of the school year, that meant practicing or playing games with two teams on the same evening then finishing his schoolwork before crashing. On Wednesday Brilley signed with McKendree University, where he will play both hockey and golf. Click the video to hear from Cayden on ho...
Effingham County seeks to create sanctuary for 2nd Amendment
Police: 'Violent' shove caused skull fracture
Missing Sullivan girl found safe
Police: Teen shot another; shooter in custody
Elderly man killed in Pana house fire
Call into radio show leads to new charges 6 months after deadly crash
Thursday Morning Forecast
Vic Binkley, Ag Instructor
Vic Binkley, Ag Instructor at Warrensburg-Latham
Police: Meth, cash seized from central Illinois driver
