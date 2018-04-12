Police: Man stabbed woman through car window

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man stands accused of stabbing a woman with a pocket knife as she sat in her car.

Officers say it happened after 4 p.m. Wednesday and at the intersection of 17th Street and Cantrell Street. They say Cameron Young, 25, started arguing with the woman as the car she was in waited at a stop sign.

Police say Young pulled out a wood-handled pocket knife and stabbed the woman near her right temple through the car window.

Officers caught up with Young later and arrested him. They say he tried to throw the knife away before police placed him in handcuffs.

Young is facing charges of vehicular invasion and aggravated battery. He is in the Macon County Jail with a bond set at $50,000.