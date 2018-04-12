Sherman fire crews train to battle propane flames

SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) — Flames shot into the Thursday night’s sky in Sherman, but it wasn’t another tragedy-in-the-making.

Fire crews from around the region gathered for a critical refresher course on propane tank fire safety.

“Eventually you may run into a big propane tank that has a relief valve fire and this course is designed to show you how to shut it off,” said Sherman fire chief Todd Masterhan.

And while many people don’t have a large propane tank in their backyard, a much smaller version could still cook up trouble.

“We do see some of the smaller grill tank fires,” Masterhan said. “[To avoid them], clean your grill regularly. Make sure you check the hoses.”

If you see a propane tank fire, call 911 and let firefighters handle the rest.