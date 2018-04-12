Troopers: Pounds of pot found in interstate drug bust

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who troopers say had pounds of pot on him is facing charges.

The News-Gazette reports state police stopped a car with 31-year-old Danville man Michael Halls driving it. Halls is charged with speeding in the St. Joseph area while driving on Interstate 74.

Troopers say they searched the car and found nearly two pounds or marijuana, along with over $1,600 in cash.

Halls is facing a Class 2 felony charge for possession with intent to deliver a drug. His bond in Champaign County is set at $15,000.

The newspaper says he also has a 2007 conviction for drug distribution on his record in Oklahoma.