Decatur set to host two community basketball games Friday

Posted:
MacArthur's Armon Brummett (left) and Eisenhower's Stephon Bobbitt joke around during the 2017 Decatur Boys and Girls Club Alumni Game. MacArthur's Armon Brummett (left) and Eisenhower's Stephon Bobbitt joke around during the 2017 Decatur Boys and Girls Club Alumni Game.
2018 Skywalker All-Star Night 2018 Skywalker All-Star Night

DECATUR -- Soy City basketball fans have two options to get their fix on Friday night, with players from past, present and future coming together to celebrate the sport and its renaissance in Decatur.

BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB ALUMNI GAME
What: Former Boys and Girls club attendees putting on a show for the next generation
Where: Boys and Girls Club of Decatur (859 North Jasper St)
When: Friday, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. (club members may arrive at 3 p.m.)
For more information call (217) 422-9605

SKYWALKER ALL-STAR NIGHT
What: All-Star evening featuring players from all across the Decatur area and beyond, from Chatham to Bloomington to Cumberland County
Where: Skywalker Sports Complex (400 E Eldorado St)
When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information visit Facebook.

6 p.m. Three-point contest
7 p.m. Girls all-star game
8 p.m. Boys all-star game
9 p.m. Dunk contest

From the event:
Please arrive by 5:15 p.m. to check in. Bring a home uniform if you are on the home team and an away uniform if you are on the away team.

BOYS ROSTER

HOME TEAM - White/Light Uniform 
Coach Roy Gilmore 
Amir Brummett - MacArthur
Manny Green - St. Teresa
Yt Taylor - Eisenhower 
Tyson Magee - Cumberland
Eli Davis - Bloomington Central Catholic
James Jones - Lanphier
Tate Paradee - Central A&M
Ray Neal - MacArthur
Jonah Smith - Mt. Zion 
Dalton Rollings - Martinville 
Nick DeVries - Staunton

AWAY TEAM - Dark Uniform 
Coach Jarod Oldham
Armon Brummett - MacArthur
Isaiah Bond - St. Teresa
Quylan Young - Eisenhower 
Will Hanlon - Glenwood
Jared Bunfill - Okaw Valley
Austyn Ellison - Bloomington Central 
Jarrell Tarr - Lanphier
Jordan Moats - Taylorville
Ezra Schaal - LSA
Cade Chitty - Judah Christian 
Clayton Marquardt - Mt. Zion

GIRLS ROSTER

HOME TEAM - White/Light Uniform 
Coach Michael Houran
Claire Holthaus - Pana
Courtnee Riley - MacArthur
Seven Sassano - Eisenhower 
Jade King - Southeast
Faith Price - Lanphier
Madison Filkin - Clinton
Paige Robinson - Okaw Valley
Hannah Foran - Cerro Gordo-Bement 
Maddie Snow - St. Teresa

AWAY TEAM - Dark Uniform 
Aubrey Funneman - Pana
Alyssa Saulsbery - Clinton
Hope Ruppert - Okaw Valley
Tristen Six - Warrensburg-Latham 
Jayla Smylie - Lanphier
Kelsey Alexander - Southeast 
Hannah Brooke Wallen - Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Chazidie Forrest - Eisenhower 
Stalexxus Bradford - MacArthur

