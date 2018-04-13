Decatur set to host two community basketball games Friday

DECATUR -- Soy City basketball fans have two options to get their fix on Friday night, with players from past, present and future coming together to celebrate the sport and its renaissance in Decatur.



BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB ALUMNI GAME

What: Former Boys and Girls club attendees putting on a show for the next generation

Where: Boys and Girls Club of Decatur (859 North Jasper St)

When: Friday, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. (club members may arrive at 3 p.m.)

For more information call (217) 422-9605



SKYWALKER ALL-STAR NIGHT

What: All-Star evening featuring players from all across the Decatur area and beyond, from Chatham to Bloomington to Cumberland County

Where: Skywalker Sports Complex (400 E Eldorado St)

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information visit Facebook.



6 p.m. Three-point contest

7 p.m. Girls all-star game

8 p.m. Boys all-star game

9 p.m. Dunk contest



From the event:

Please arrive by 5:15 p.m. to check in. Bring a home uniform if you are on the home team and an away uniform if you are on the away team.



BOYS ROSTER

HOME TEAM - White/Light Uniform

Coach Roy Gilmore

Amir Brummett - MacArthur

Manny Green - St. Teresa

Yt Taylor - Eisenhower

Tyson Magee - Cumberland

Eli Davis - Bloomington Central Catholic

James Jones - Lanphier

Tate Paradee - Central A&M

Ray Neal - MacArthur

Jonah Smith - Mt. Zion

Dalton Rollings - Martinville

Nick DeVries - Staunton

AWAY TEAM - Dark Uniform

Coach Jarod Oldham

Armon Brummett - MacArthur

Isaiah Bond - St. Teresa

Quylan Young - Eisenhower

Will Hanlon - Glenwood

Jared Bunfill - Okaw Valley

Austyn Ellison - Bloomington Central

Jarrell Tarr - Lanphier

Jordan Moats - Taylorville

Ezra Schaal - LSA

Cade Chitty - Judah Christian

Clayton Marquardt - Mt. Zion



GIRLS ROSTER

HOME TEAM - White/Light Uniform

Coach Michael Houran

Claire Holthaus - Pana

Courtnee Riley - MacArthur

Seven Sassano - Eisenhower

Jade King - Southeast

Faith Price - Lanphier

Madison Filkin - Clinton

Paige Robinson - Okaw Valley

Hannah Foran - Cerro Gordo-Bement

Maddie Snow - St. Teresa

AWAY TEAM - Dark Uniform

Aubrey Funneman - Pana

Alyssa Saulsbery - Clinton

Hope Ruppert - Okaw Valley

Tristen Six - Warrensburg-Latham

Jayla Smylie - Lanphier

Kelsey Alexander - Southeast

Hannah Brooke Wallen - Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Chazidie Forrest - Eisenhower

Stalexxus Bradford - MacArthur