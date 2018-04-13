1-on-1 with Top 60 recruit Marquez Beason

Marquez Beason (right) is the No. 55 prospect in the country in the Class of 2018 according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.

CHAMPAIGN -- WAND kicks off its "Illini Car Wash" series by going 1-on-1 with blue chip Dallas recruit Marquez Beason, a dynamic defensive back/receiver/kick returner whose commitment sent ripples across the national recruiting world.



In this interview, the high school junior tells WAND's Gordon Voit about the pitch Illinois made to him, what position he expects to play in Champaign, plus the future psychology major psychoanalyzes Voit.