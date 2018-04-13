U.S. Supreme Court to decide if it will hear Blagojevich appeal

(WAND) - The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to make a decision on whether it will hear an appeal for former governor Rod Blagojevich.

The court will discuss the issue Friday at its weekly conference.

Blagojevich requested the appeal be heard, claiming he is innocent, because he never made explicit promises in exchange for campaign contributions.

He was impeached and convicted for corruption after he solicited bribes for political appointments, including Barack Obama's Senate seat.

He has currently served more than five years of a 14-year sentence in a Colorado prison.

It is unclear at this time when the court could announce a decision on whether to hear the appeal.