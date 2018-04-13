$650,000 Lucky Day jackpot won

(WAND) - Check those lottery tickets!

A $650,000 jackpot winning ticket has been drawn, but the winner has not yet come forward.

The winner was a Lucky Day Lotto online player. The ticket matched all five numbers (03-04-05-18-21) to win the jackpot.

Winners are asked to call the player hotline at 1-800-252-1775 or visit one of the prize centers located in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield, or Fairview Heights.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.