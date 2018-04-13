IL Comptroller visits Quincy Veterans Home

QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza visited the Quincy Veterans Home amid the Legionnaires' outbreak that has claimed 13 lives.

She is urging Governor Bruce Rauner's administration to take quick action to keep the veterans safe.

The estimate to fix the problem for good is around $265 million.

Upgrades have been made to the basement water system in the Elmore Infirmary where the majority of the Legionnaires' cases happened.

Mendoza met with community and labor leaders in Quincy to discuss possible solutions to addressing the crisis.

She wants Rauner to take resources from the Quincy area and local input to protect the residents.

The governor has given a four to five year time frame to fix the problem. Mendoza said that is not soon enough.