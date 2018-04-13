Decatur surgeon teaches Indonesian medical personnel trauma techniques

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An orthopedic surgeon from Decatur, Cmdr. Timothy Wimmer, is teaching Indonesian medical personnel proper extremity trauma techniques.

It is part of Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy as part of the Mercy's first mission stop of Pacific Partnership 2018.

The mission is to work with host and partner nations to enhance disaster response capabilities and increase stability and security in the region.

Pacific Partnership is in its 13th iteration and is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.