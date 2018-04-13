Brawl at Cook County jail

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Cook County Sheriff's Office released video of a brawl inside the maximum security housing section of the jail.

On April 3, around 4:30 p.m. two men are shown falling to the ground as punches are thrown. One person is repeatedly kicked and stomped by others.

Eight detainees were accused in the fight and indicted. Those were 19-year-old Maxamilian Aldridge, 25-year-old Jermaine Douglas, 19-year-old Brian Franklin, 23-year-old Diamond Little, 30-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez, 22-year-old Travond Stewart, 23-year-old Rynalder Williams, and 21-year-old Rashawn Young.