Local police get trained on elder abuse issues

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Local law enforcement is receiving training on dealing with elder abuse issues.

30 officers from around the county will be trained Friday by the Vermilion County Task Force to End Abuse in Later Life.

They will undergo an 8-hour training session at the Public Safety Building. They will cover elements of elder abuse investigations and learn how to spot signs of abuse.

They will also be trained on interviewing older adults.

For more information about this training and how it will benefit the Vermilion County communities, call CRIS Healthy-Aging Center at (217) 443-2999.