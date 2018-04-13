Lake Land College plans Rural Development Technology Center

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Lake Land College announced the college's new master building plan includes funding for construction of the Rural Development Technology Center adjacent to the Kluthe Center in Effingham.

The future site of the center will serve as a home to the Effingham Regional Career Academy.

Construction is set to begin in 2022. The goal is to have 150 students participating in the career academy in the first year.

It will have space for programs such as welding and manufacturing skills for high school students as well.