4 injured, 1 air-lifted in Logan Co. crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, including one person who had to be air-lifted after a crash in Logan County.

The two vehicle crash happened on Rt. 121 near 1100th St. Thursday evening.

A 37-year-old man from Carlinville, 19-year-old Ryan Cornell of Decatur, a 60-year-old man from Morden, Manitoba, Canada, and 58-year-old Sharon Fehr from Morden, Manitoba Canada were all injured.

Police said the report shows the vehicle driven by the Carlinville man with Cornell as a passenger left its lane and struck the other vehicle head-on.

The 60-year-old man from Canada was transported via Life Flight. The others were taken via ambulances.