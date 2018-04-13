Teen shooting suspect to face adult charges

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WAND) – A teen suspect in a recent shooting will be tried as an adult.

Deputies in DeWitt County say a teen shot another just before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Farmer City’s West Green St. The suspect, identified as Michael Cummins, is 17 years old. They say the shooting happened during an argument.

WAND-TV has learned the suspect could face up to 30 years in prison if he’s found guilty. He faces a charge for aggravated battery and will be in court on April 24.

His bond is set at $500,000.

The teen victim is receiving care at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. WAND-TV has not learned the status of that teen yet.

Deputies and Farmer City police are working on the case. Officers want anyone with information on the shooting to call them at (309)928-2111.