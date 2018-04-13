Area firefighters prove to have inseparable bond

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters from across the state were able to lend a helping hand to the Peoria Fire Department.

Peoria fireman, Nick Riordan, recently lost his battle to cancer. Since firefighting is a 24/7 job, many of the firemen at the Peoria station were going to be unable to attend the funeral - that is, until surrounding fire crews stepped in.

Crews from Springfield, Joliet, Galesburg and East Peoria helped man the Peoria station while the Peoria men payed their respects to their fellow team member.

The Champaign Fire Department sent 10 off-duty firemen to Peoria for the day.

Battalion Chief with Champaign Fire, Roger Cruse, says it was just a simple act of brotherhood.

"When something like that happens, we come together and work with other cities to be sure we can offer our assistance to cover their station, cover their cities," Cruse said. "They would do they same for us if we ever needed them."