Purchased land to be home to recycling center

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A recent land purchase will help Macon County leaders open a recycling center.

The facility is expected to open in a 100-plus acre plot of land on North Wyckles Road near Harristown. The Howard Buffett Foundation helped the project along with a $1.2 million gift.

“You know, it’ s a place that we will look at as being vibrant in the community (and as) a place where residents can go to drop off recyclables and get their landscape waste managed,” said Macon County Environmental Management Department Director Laurie Rasmus.

Macon County leaders want it to be a central site for people to recycle electronics, paints and other things.

It may also be a compost facility and solar farm in the future. Organizers of the project say they want it to be finished by the early part of 2019.